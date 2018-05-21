Middle East in turmoil

With the inauguration of US embassy in disputed territory of Jerusalem on May 14, followed by brutal massacre of innocent Palestinians by Israeli forces, has smashed and shattered the idea of human rights and lastly sabotaged the belief in democracy. Ironically the US, so-called champion of democracy and human rights, is condemning the Palestinians whose only fault is demand for their right to live in their own land.

Israeli troops ashamed humanity (like Indian troops in IOK) with the use of live ammunition, teargas against non-combatants Palestinians martyring over 60 mostly teenagers and left thousands wounded. This depicts how much they are afraid of stone throwing Palestinians.

US with the rhetoric of making peace in Middle East is seeming to set ground for great catastrophe in the region. It went against all standards by withdrawing from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned US would have to regret.

The circumstances in the region will definitely once again push Iran to go for Uranium enrichment. Nevertheless, Trump’s policies of backing out from the agreement can endanger the world peace. It is time for all the peace-loving nations to unite and counter diplomatically such negative US policies at all international forums.

YASH RAJ

Islamabad

