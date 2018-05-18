Staff Reporter

Islamabad

As part of Microsoft’s worldwide efforts to empower people along with organizations, across a variety of industries and verticals, it is driving ‘digital transformation’ as a means for achieving economic prosperity. By boosting a company’s productivity through cloud computing, Microsoft believes that organizations that are enabled with cloud computing will be more innovative and capture new business worldwide. Digital transformation is a digital eco-system that can present untapped opportunities for a variety of organizations such as governments, community and business leaders who want to increase their export capabilities along with attracting foreign investment. Microsoft has a long history of partnering with governments, businesses and individuals to make technology accessible to the younger generation. Further to these goals, Microsoft’s vision to use Azure as a way to democratize artificial intelligence (AI) will help companies to build cloud fueled AI based solutions across the globe.

Throughout Pakistan, Microsoft has led initiatives to support digital transformation. As a partner led company, Microsoft relies on local economies to create considerable growth across the digital domain. Microsoft Pakistan is steadfastly pursing a cloud readiness strategy for the future within Pakistan. Amongst these initiatives Microsoft Pakistan has signed a partnership with [email protected] (Pakistan Software Houses Association) that will introduce a new universe of cloud computing with specialized courses and certificates. The participants can connect with experts and meet like-minded cloud enthusiasts with the help of these courses specifically designed for them. They can get acquainted with insights on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and opportunities for start-ups plus come to know about the success stories. Microsoft‘s cloud platform can help the participants acquire the tools to achieve Digital transformation. This will enable them to empower their customers and help them grow their business.

The courses that will be offered by Microsoft Pakistan for this partnership are: – Microsoft Azure Virtual Machines, Migrating Workloads to Azure, Data Science Essentials, DevOps for developers –Getting started and Artificial Intelligence.

“Microsoft’s vision is to enable and empower individuals and organizations through technology. We create robust platforms that our partners and customers use to solve business challenges. We are focusing on building a strong ISV and startups ecosystem and ensuring that they are ready on new digital skills including cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, big data and IOT. Partnership with [email protected] is in line with our mutual goal of enabling the ISV ecosystem” said Abid Zaidi, Microsoft Pakistan Country Manager.