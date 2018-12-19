Microsoft partners Sindh govt to highlight tech advancements in education

Staff Reporter

Karachi

According to the 2017 Pakistan National Human Development Report, Pakistan currently has more young people than ever before recorded in its history. The report highlights how the country’s youth can be a critical force for development, if they are empowered with education and knowledge.

In line with this, Microsoft, in collaboration with the Government of Sindh, School Education & Literacy Department, Information Science & Technology Department and Sindh Education Foundation, today hosted a ‘Microsoft Edu Day’ at the Movenpick Hotel in Karachi. The seminar, which brought together delegates from across the region, showcased the latest technology designed specifically for education, which promotes immersive, inclusive and 21st century learning.

The Minister, Information Science & Technology Taimur Talpur graced the occasion as Chief Guest. He spoke about the initiatives being unfolded by Government of Sindh in a bid to speed up e-governance in the Government of Sindh. He appreciated the Event and acknowledged that such events can lead to massive dividends for collaboration on technology front. The Secretary Education and his team showcased the work on management and monitoring solutions. The Sindh Education Foundation gave a presentation on the ICT based Teaching & Learning Initiative. “Developing digital skills from primary school age has become a necessity, as young people navigate an increasingly technological world. With technology in the classrooms, learners can develop digital skills in a digital way,” says Chief Guest Provincial Minister IT, the Government of Sindh. “While it’s essential that learners are upskilled, however, it’s also important that educators are empowered and provided with adequate resources to successfully carry out lessons in the classroom.” Some of the technologies on show included Office 365, Azure and the Microsoft enterprise resource planning (ERP) and Campus Management Solutions, which are designed to drive better learning outcomes, more productive classroom time, and budget management.

“Technologies such as Skype, Minecraft and OneNote have played a big part in redefining learning through creating immersive and inclusive learning experiences that inspire lifelong learning,” says Abid Zaidi, Microsoft Country Manager for Pakistan. “They are also designed to make an educator’s job simpler, so that they can devote time and resources to what matters most. We’re committed to doing our part to ensure that every learner and educator has access to the best technologies in the classroom.” Speaking on the partnership with the Government of Sindh, Abid adds: “For any collaboration to be successful, having a common goal is important. We’re excited to work with the Sindh Education Foundation, School Education & Literacy and IT Department, who share our vision of driving the digital transformation agenda in education, and empowering young people with a highly relevant education that positively impacts their future employability.”

In addition to the technology showcase, Microsoft also announced the E2 Educators Exchange competition for local Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIE).

The competition will give local education leaders the opportunity to attend E2 in Paris, France, in 2019, and meet with global educators to explore industry trends and emerging technologies. “We are really excited to provide local MIEs with the opportunity to travel to Paris and engage with over 400 innovative educators from around the world,” reiterated Abid. “Each MIE today received support and training on applying for E2, which has a series of important criteria. Overall, we are confident that delegates have left today’s event with new ideas, a revived hope in what digital transformation can do for the next generation, and a sense of belonging to an important global effort.”

There was consensus that there is need to build partnerships for greater benefits for students and communities in the province.

