Microsoft Pakistan launches ‘Technology for Good’ initiative

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Microsoft has recently launched its globally-established “Technology for Good” program in Pakistan. This initiative is aimed at addressing the technology obstacles organizations from the social sector face trying to accomplish their cause.

The ‘Technology for Good’ program will empower non-profits to achieve more as Microsoft will donate software & ‘Cloud’ services to help these organizations accomplish their missions. It promises to simplify the IT challenges for non-profits, with reliable solution. Together, Microsoft and nonprofits can engage communities around the world and help them bring positive social change, through a variety of mobile-first and cloud-first platforms.

The Country Manager of Microsoft Pakistan– Abid Zaidi stated that: Philanthropy is a vital part of Microsoft’s vision. As a technology-enabler, we create robust platforms that promise revolutionary enrichments in the society. With our focus on the youth, we provide powerful solutions for various national challenges. We are thus inspiring many dynamic partnerships among NGO’s, Academia and donors.. These technology-driven alliances are nurturing fresh efforts for nation-building.”

By adopting cloud technology, NGOs can not only cut their operational costs and streamline the flow of communications, but simultaneously modernize accounting systems, and facilitate resource management. The technology donated by Microsoft will bring a paradigm shift in how the information is managed.