Microsoft launches new tool to combat video-conferencing fatigue

Now that the novelty has worn off, video-conferencing has become mundane and taxing. Microsoft has launched “Together Mode” for its Teams business software, as part of a new suite of updates in efforts to tackle this exhaustion.

The new mode uses artificial intelligence to take a cutout of your live video image and place it into a fixed position within a setting, reports MIT Technology Review.

The idea behind this new update is that when you can see people in a fixed position, nonverbal cues like looking at or pointing at a speaker become clearer and more like what would happen in a natural in-person meeting.