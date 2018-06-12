Microsoft acquires 5 game studios to boost game dev power

San Francisco

US software giant Microsoft announced that the acquisition of five game studios to bolster the development of its original gaming content for its Xbox One console.

By adding “five new creative teams” to the Microsoft Studios family, “new investments include the formation of a brand-new studio, The Initiative, the acquisition of Playground Games, and letters of intent to acquire Ninja Theory, Undead Labs and Compulsion Games,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The UK-based Playground Games, which is the developer behind the Forza racing series, has been a long-time Xbox partner since 2010 and is working on this year’s “Forza Horizon 4,” said Microsoft.

“Playground Games will have a team dedicated to bringing their open-world expertise to an entirely new project,” it said. “There has never been a more exciting time to be part of the gaming industry, with creators large and small showcasing incredible new games for the more than two billion players around the world,” Phil Spencer, head of Gaming at Microsoft, said Sunday at an Xbox briefing at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2018 (E3 2018) held in Los Angeles.—Xinhua