Microfinance moot on innovation, growth held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Two-day Microfinance Conference on Innovation and Growth, held n Islamabad. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Investment, Dr. Miftah Ismail inaugurated the conference with leaders of the sector in attendance. Mr. Ismail iterated the importance of microfinance industry in poverty alleviation agenda.

He mentioned that although government is vying to curb poverty through safety net stipend schemes like Benazir Income Support Programme, it is through giving people means to earn their own income that we can make a real progress out of poverty possible.

The conference is jointly hosted by Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) and Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) and Dr. Rashid Bajwa, CEO NRSP gave an overview of the microfinance industry in Pakistan.