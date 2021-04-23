Micro-smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Keamari District

The district administration has imposed micro-smart lockdown in more areas of Keamari district from April 24 to May 7 due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

A notification has been issued regarding the imposition of micro-smart lockdown in two divisions of Keamari and SITE from April 24 to May 7.

The lockdown was imposed due to the presence of three coronavirus patients in the sub-divisions.

According to the notification, all persons have been restricted to wear face masks who are entering or leaving the specific areas, whereas, unnecessary movement of the people were also banned.

All kinds of family gatherings will be banned in the said areas and the coronavirus-positive persons will be quarantined in their homes.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that coronavirus cases will keep increasing until and unless people start following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain the pandemic spread.

CM Murad Ali Shah made the statement while chairing the session of the provincial task force on coronavirus on Friday.

It was stated by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechucho that coronavirus cases positivity rate in Karachi has reached 8.9 per cent, while in Hyderabad 16.64 and 2.72 in other districts of the province.

The meeting was briefed that as many as 431 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in January, 339 in February, 151 in March and 72 people so far have succumbed to the coronavirus in the month of April.

There are 531 ventilators available in the medical facilities of Karachi, the meeting was briefed. It was also informed that the province has so far received 5,62000 COVID vaccine doses from the federal government.