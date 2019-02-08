Mickey Arthur says everyone to blame for loss in South Africa

Lahore

Pakistan’s coach Mickey Arthur has held everyone responsible for the team’s series loss in South Africa. Pakistan lost the Test series 3-0, ODIs 3-2 and T20s 2-1 against the Proteas.

“I don’t think that there is any coincidence that an Asian team has not won a Test series in South Africa before. We know we have a lot of work to do with our Test side.”

The coach was more optimistic about the team in limited formats of the game. “I think our white ball team is in pretty good shape.” Commenting on the issue of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the coach said what the skipper had done was wrong. “What he did was wrong and it was worked through. We spoke it through as a team. We educated the team through that process. Safi took it on the chin. He apologized, he moved forward. Everything was handled properly.”

Arthur told reporters it was his job to get the best out Pakistan cricket. “I will select with Inzamam and the selection panel the best possible combination to win the World Cup.”

With under four months to go for the World Cup in England, Pakistan head coach has said the selectors and team management will look at the upcoming PSL and the ODI series against Australia before finalising a squad of 15 for the global tournament. Pakistan play 10 ODIs before the World Cup – five against Australia in the UAE after the PSL and five in England in May – and Arthur said he and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had 19 players in mind and would want to have two game plans in place for the conditions in England during the summer.

“Inzi and I have been on the same page for a long while here. And I’m going to be honest because I’ve told the boys in the dressing room the same thing the other night,” Arthur said in Lahore after returning from South Africa.—Agencies

