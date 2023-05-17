Mickey Arthur reveals plan for Pakistan players till 2023 World Cup

Mickey Arthur, the team director of the Pakistan cricket team, has revealed his plan for the players leading up to the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking about the preparations with a local media channel, Arthur emphasized the need to work on specific areas such as playing spin, hitting sweepers, and developing strong finishers.

According to Arthur, a comprehensive schedule has been put together, which includes training camps to address these areas of improvement.

“Yes, we have put a whole schedule together in terms of camps and we have identified areas that we think we need to work on, particularly through the middle-overs is our ability to play spin and our ability to hit sweepers. We’re also having a look at our finishers, guys who can come in and finish and really hit the ball out of the ground and then just continue to work on our bench strength. In terms of our bowling depth, we have got some wonderful bowlers,” Arthur said.

In terms of player engagement, Arthur highlighted the opportunities for monitoring and guiding the players during their participation in County cricket in England. Players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali, and Shadab Khan will be involved in county cricket, which allows Arthur to closely interact with them and ensure they are following the team’s plans and progressing in the right direction.

As the Head of Cricket with Derbyshire County club, Arthur's dual role provides him with valuable insights into the players' performances and progress outside the national team setup. This allows him to maintain a close connection with the players and provide guidance and support when needed.