Mickey Arthur is reportedly set to be reappointed as the head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team after agreeing to terms on a return.

Head of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi, had earlier hinted at his return with the Pakistan team currently stuck in a rut during the reign of Saqlain Mushtaq.

The move will be another gambit taken by the committee as it looks to change almost every cog which was designated under the former head of PCB Ramiz Raja.

According to media reports, it was Najam Sethi himself who approached Arthur who has now accepted the terms.

He will likely take over the role before season 8 of the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan enjoyed its most fruitful period in recent years under Mickey Arthur. After his appointment, Pakistan went on to claim the number 1 ranking in both Test and T20 international cricket.

Pakistan’s only Champions Trophy win also came under his tutelage with the Green Shirts beating arch-rivals India to the honours in 2017.

PCB’s decision to not renew his contract in 2019 was widely criticized by both the former players and the general public.

Arthur still found success with Sri Lanka after leaving Pakistan and currently serves as coach of Derbyshire in England.