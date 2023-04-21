Pakistan men’s cricket team’s new team director Mickey Arthur has set his sights on lofty goals during his second stint with the team.

During his unveiling by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 54-year-old mentioned the upcoming ODI World Cup and return to no 1 in the rankings as the team’s next goals under his tenure.

Under my guidance, these players are going to get the best coaching available, Arthur was quoted as saying during his unveiling.

I’m giving them a very clear path and direction. The talent in that dressing room is second to none. We’ve got the talent to win the World Cup and we’ve got the talent to be number one in all formats, he added.

PCB was actively recruiting Mickey Arthur ever since Najam Sethi returned to run the affairs of the cricketing board, but his commitments with Derbyshire meant a new Team Director role was the only available option for the two.

His dual roles, however, have led to speculation among the masses that the South African may not be able to perform his duties to the fullest, a notion which he thoroughly rejected himself.

My role with Derbyshire allows me to undertake work and do coaching outside of the English season, and the opportunity to lead Pakistan in all formats means that I can help their national game, while also taking learnings back to the club, Arthur said.

While Arthur’s appointment has been confirmed in the new role, the rest of the staff is still being finalised.

Grant Bradburn is performing his duties as the head coach but Pakistan is still to name a permanent bowling coach, which is expected to be Morne Morkel as well as a replacement for assistant coach Abdul Rehman.