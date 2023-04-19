Mickey Arthur finally met the Pakistan Cricket Team in his new role after the team arrived in Islamabad to play the remainder of the T20I series against New Zealand.

PCB had earlier announced that the former coach of the national side will briefly join the team for briefings before departing to complete his duties as Derbyshire’s coach.

The Twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video which showed Arthur greeting the Pakistan team in Islamabad upon their arrival at the team hotel.

Mickey Arthur catches up with the Pakistan players at the team hotel in Islamabad 🤝#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/kztBiBdhUN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 18, 2023

The 54-year-old is seen particularly animated when talking to Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah both of whom he has backed as having a successful stint with the international team.

PCB is yet to officially announce Arthur’s official title in the squad but he has been referred to as “Team Director” with all departments related to Pakistan’s international cricket team reporting to him.

The South African/Australian will also be responsible for devising match strategies which he will communicate to head coach Grant Bradburn and other coaching staff members.

He will also get to pick and choose which assignments he will join the team on.

Arthur previously served as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team from 2016 to 2019, a period of great success for the Green Shirts. His dismissal from the role did not sit well with many in the PCB and Najam Sethi was particularly keen on getting him back into the fold in whatever circumstances he wanted.

Mickey Arthur will be with the Pakistan team for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup later this year.