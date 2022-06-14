Phil Mickelson will get another attempt at completing a Golf Grand Slam at the US Open as he looks to finally win the competition at the 30th attempt.

The American has already been banned by the PGA Tour for his participation in the LIV Golf’s first event but has been allowed to participate in the major because he has an exemption and the Tour does not control the four golf Majors.

He did not enjoy the greatest of results finishing 34th in the inaugural tournament.

The Six-times major winner will tee off with Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa on Thursday as he begins his latest attempt to win the US Open.

His participation in Brookline Massachusetts despite not being on the best of terms with other golfers will definitely be the biggest talking point throughout the tournament.

Mickelson will tee off at the US Open at 1747 GMT on Thursday, having avoided a grouping with one of his most vocal critics on the tour, four-times major winner Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy, who won the US Open in 2011, begins his bid at the Country Club at 1140 GMT alongside 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and five-time PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele, after winning at the Canadian Open on Sunday.

Twice PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas will play in a group with Norwegian Viktor Hovland and fellow American Tony Finau from 17:14 GMT.

Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain will play on Thursday in a group including twice major winner Collin Morikawa and James Piot.