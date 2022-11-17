Mick Schumacher has confirmed that he will leave his Formula 1 team, Haas, at the end of the season with his final race being in Dubai this weekend bringing an end to their two-year association.

The 23-year-old confirmed the news on his social media accounts.

Mick, the son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, never managed to convince his team of placing their trust in him for another season with his crashes costing the team money which was a major issue for one of the most cash-strapped F1 teams.

His 2022 season was not all bad for the German after he managed to score his first points and currently sits at 16th in the driver’s standings.

But Mick has not been able to keep up with his teammate Kevin Magnussen who returned to F1 this season after Nikita Mazepin was sacked and recently managed to get the team’s first pole position in Brazil.

Haas has chosen Nico Hulkenberg to replace Mick Schumacher who will be making a full-time return to the sport for the first time since 2019.

The 35-year-old stood in for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll as a reserve at Racing Point in 2020 and for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this year.

Hulkenberg who has 181 F1 races under his belt, will test for Haas at Yas Marina Circuit this week.

Meanwhile, the chances for Mick to be around the F1 season next year look slim, with all the driver lineups now confirmed he may have to serve a reserve role before trying once again to gain another seat.