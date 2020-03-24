Michelle Obama’s reminder to ‘be gentle’ during fearful times of coronavirus

WASHINGTON As the world fights the coronavirus pandemic, former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama stepped forth with a hopeful message filled with support. The 56-year-old lawyer and author turned to her 37 million followers on Instagram and urged them to stick together during this time of crisis and give back to their communities. Obama put forth an encouraging message, saying: “These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us.We just don’t have a roadmap for what we’re currently experiencing—that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear.” “Not to mention the worry we feel about the health and safety of our parents, children, and loved ones and the financial security of so many families,” she continued. Giving a glimmer of hope and positivity to all those reading, she went on to say: “Whatever you’re goingthrough right now, I want you to know you aren’t alone. Even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something we are figuring out together.” “As for me, I know when I’m feeling overwhelmed that picking up the phone and calling one of my girlfriends can work wonders. I also know staying close to my community helps me to feel connected and strong,” she said further. She offered her followers a number of ways they can help others during these stressful times by reading a story to children of working parents, picking up groceries for elderly neighbours or ordering takeout for medical staff on the frontlines of the infectious disease. “And don’t forget: It’s okay to take a breath, too. Be gentle with yourself. Log off when you need to, take a break if you can, and let others know when you’d like a little help,” she said concluding the message.—AFP