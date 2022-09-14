England and Wales Cricket Board has decided to acquire the services of former Australian batter Michael Hussey and David Saker ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

ECB has appointed the former Australians on the advice of their limited-overs coach Matthew Mott as their familiarity with their home conditions may prove invaluable to the England cricket team.

Pakistan has gone for a similar strategy with the appointment of Matthew Hayden as well.

Hussey is currently associated with Chennai Superkings of the IPL as their batting coach while Saker previously served as England’s Test bowling coach from 2010 to 2015.

Saker will link up with his new squad in Pakistan ahead of the seven-match T20I series that begins in Karachi next week while Michael Hussey will join the England squad when it arrives in Australia in October.

England is scheduled to play three T20Is against the hosts before their opening World Cup fixture against Afghanistan on October 22.

They are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (September 15th) for their first tour of the country since 2005 with Moeen Ali expected to lead the side for the opening fixtures in Karachi while Buttler recovers from a calf injury.

The 2010 T20 World Champions have named a strong side for the upcoming World Cup as they look to usher in a new era of limited-overs dominance after the departure of their longstanding stalwarts.