Michael Clarke backs away from Test comeback

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has backed away from Test comeback news.

In fact he never sent an offer to come out of retirement and play for his nation but had only indicated to assist the Australian cricket in ANY way he could.

The 37-year-old Clarke’s general comments were “seriously” grabbed by the media but David Gilbert, the president of the Western Suburbs District Club believes that Clarke is still capable of playing the game.

“He started playing for our club when he was 13 and was a participant for about 20 years. His last appearance was 18 months ago and was fit enough even though he had retired from the international cricket”, speaking exclusively over his mobile from Australia, Gilbert said.

“In fact we were shocked when he announced his retirement and thought his playing days are over”.

“But the former Test and ODI skipper finished one short of a century for our club in Sydney Premier Cricket and seemed terrific. Had he not any back problems, his international cricket would have prolonged”.

“He is incredibly fit even now and looking great and still looks young. He has the ability to play for long hours and remain at the crease”, the president added.

“He can be a role model for the young players. Cricket Australia (CA) should hire his services in whatever capacity it suits to both of them”.