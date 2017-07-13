Miani Sahib graveyard to be upgraded

City Reporter

The government has decided to upgrade Miani Sahib graveyard on the pattern of the graveyard set up by the Shehr-e-Kamoshan Authority. The facilities like dead body’s bath house, ablution sitting points, parking of vehicles, Janazgah and others would also be upgraded. These decisions were taken by Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed, DG Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi and Additional Advocate General Umer Farooq after their joint visit to Miani Sahib Graveyard on Wednesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Lahore (Revenue) Tahir Farooq and Assistant Commissioner City Abduallah Khurram Niazi were also present there. The DC said upgradation work would soon be started. He also checked anti-dengue arrangements in the graveyard and termed them satisfactory.