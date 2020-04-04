Miandad wants precedent set of players damaging country’s image

ISLAMABAD Batting legend Javed Miandad believed anyone who is involved in spot or match fixing should not be pardoned saying we need to set a tough precedent out of them. “If players are involved in fixing or any corrupt activities, then we need to show everyone that there is no room for such players in cricket. We need to set a tough precedent out of them,” he said on his YouTube channel. Miandad, who represented Pakistan in Tests and One-Day Internationals between 1975 and 1996, was of the view that these cricketers were not even being true to their families by involving themselves in corrupt activities. “How can a player be true to the country if he is not sincere to his family or relatives,” he said and added harsh punishments must be given to players if found guilty. “If an example is set of such players then no cricketer will even think of spot or match fixing,” Miandad, who was honoured with the Sitarai-Imtiaz, in 1992 said. Earlier Pakistani allrounder Mohammad Hafeez, who scored 3,652 runs in 55 Tests, said anyone who has damaged Pakistan’s pride should not be given a chance. “If a player was proven guilty then he must not be allowed to play for the country again. Standards should be set in the game as the country’s pride comes first,” he said.—APP