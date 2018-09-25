Miandad holds poor domestic cricket system responsible for Pak team’s declining performance

Islamabad

Batting legend Javed Miandad Tuesday held the below-par domestic cricket system responsible for Pakistan team’s declining performance in international cricket.

In the on-going Asia Cup, Pakistan lost both games to India, but if they beat Bangladesh on Wednesday in the virtual semi-final, then they will set up another meeting with the arch-rivals in the final.

Talking to APP, Miandad disappointed on Pakistan team’s poor performance in Asian Games said our team management seemed having no plan in Asia Cup. “We can only dominate low-ranked teams but are helpless in front of tougher ones,” he said.

He said the way Pakistan players dropped Rohit Sharma’s catches looked like as they were all club players who were practicing on the field. “If our players are dropping such easy catches then I am sorry to say they do not deserve to be in the team,” he said.

Speaking on steps needed for improvement in cricket, Miandad said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prolong its domestic cricket season to six months. “ODI cricket tournaments should be increased and all national team players must be bound to participate in the six month long season,” he said and added that then the final squad for any international tournament must be picked from the best performing players.—APP

