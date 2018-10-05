Mian Mehmoodur Rashid son granted interim bail

LAHORE : The session has granted bail to five accused including provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid son against the surety bond of Rs .5 million in torture on police personnel case.

The additional judge Lahore Tanveer Awan heard the case on the request of Mehmoodur Rashid Mian Hassan.Mian Hassan requested that he has no link with the case and never tortured police personnel, however, he feared that police can arrest him before completion of the investigation, therefore his interim bail should be accepted.

After hearing the arguments court has accepted his plea and granted him interim bail. Court has also summoned record of the case from Ghalib police station.

According to Police the Ghalib Market area police personnel allegedly caught a young man and a girl in a car. As the police were taking them to the police station, the youth named Mian Hassan arrived there along with his three friends in two cars.

The police said the suspects snatched guns from policemen, pushed them into their cars and sped away. They later dropped the policemen at different places and escaped.

The police said when they traced the cars with the help of CCTV footage one of them was found to be in the name of PTI leader and provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.

The minister, while talking to the media, said his son’s friends had organised a tea party at a famous restaurant and were on their way to the restaurant when at least three police officers stopped their car and demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe.

