Camp Jail administration on Monday dismissed the news circulating regarding the death of Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former provincial minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed as baseless.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson Camp Jail, it has been said that the news circulating on social media about the death of Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed in District Jail Lahore is baseless and based on lies.

Jail spokesman said that Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology “Echocardiography” test on July 22, 2023 after the approval of the Punjab government, he was transferred back to the jail on the same day after the examination of the consultant professor.

The spokesman denied the news of the death of Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and said that an attempt is being made to defame the Punjab government and the prison department through such baseless and fabricated news.