Mian Channu youth accuses police of torturing

Our Correspondent

Mian Channu

A young male resident of Mian Channu, Khanewal, has accused local police of torturing him on the suspicion that he owned weapons illegally, on Wednesday. The victim, Adnan, said he was taken to the Talamba Police Station on Tuesday, where officials tied him to a charpoy and beat him with sticks and shoes over the night. He said he still bore bruises on his back from the torture.

He claimed that the police had tortured him to force a confession that he owned unlicensed weapons. Five police constables and an assistant sub-inspector were involved in the torture, Adnan said, adding that the investigation officer seemed to be drunk.