Mian Aslam presides PSIC meeting

Staff Reporter

An important meeting of the board of Punjab Small Industries Corporations (PSIC) headed by minister for industries Mian Aslam Iqbal was held here Wednesday. Pace of work on ongoing schemes of PSIC and the socio and economic effects of these schemes were reviewed in the meeting. Approval was given for the restoration of medical allowance that was freezed on the level of 30th June 2011 of the PSIC pensioners. A new post of Senior Director (BS-20) was also approved.

Establishment of PSIC pension funds investment committee was also given approval in the meeting. Agreement for the lease of workshop allotments in craft villages in Lahore and Taxila was also endorsed.

While addressing the meeting, provincial minister for industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that PSIC is being revamped and this will be made such an institute which will reduce resources for its schemes. He said that we are making transparent use of resources of development schemes.

He said the colonization in industrial estates is the policy of government but it is deplorable that this policy is not fully implemented. The Provincial minister directed to constitute a committee consisting of PSIC officers and board members, this committee will give its recommendations within two weeks regarding the colonization in industrial estates.

