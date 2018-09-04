Mian Aslam plants tree at TEVTA secretariat

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal planted a tree in TEVTA Secretariat under the tree plantation campaign. While talking on the occasion, Provincial Minister has said that government is planting ten billion trees in the country in next five years.

Tree plantation campaign is continue in the country with full swing. Tree plantation is inevitable for the eradication of pollution and to provide clean environment to the citizens, he concluded. Provincial Minister said that to make Pakistan green by planting trees is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

