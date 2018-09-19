Mian Aslam inspects Muharram procession’s route

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here Tuesday visited Muharram-ul-Haram procession’s central route from Mochi Gate to Delhi Gate to review security and other arrangements.

The Provincial Minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that all the departments were working in complete coordination and foolproof security arrangements had been made for the processions and Majalis.

He said that every citizen had to perform his duty for the maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

“We have to make collective efforts for keeping peaceful atmosphere.

Ulema Ikraam should also perform their effective role in this regard,” he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all the departments had to work hard and do their duties with dedication, asserting that protection of life and property of the people was the top most priority of the government.

The Provincial Minister was briefed about the security and other arrangements and he also issued directives to the authorities concened accordingly.

Deputy Commissioner, police officers and other stakeholders were also present.—APP

