Mian Aslam inaugurates 20th Textile Asia International Trade Fair

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated a 20th Textile Asia International Trade Fair at Expo Center, today. The exhibition was arranged by the eCommerce Company and Punjab Investment Board. Four hundred stalls were set up in the fair.

Businessmen belonging to 21 countries attended the exhibition. Provincial Minister visited various stalls set up I the exhibition. Talking to media, the Minister said that textile sector is a backbone of national economy. Unfortunately, former governments ignored this important sector and wasted national exchequer on useless projects.

Punjab government is giving full attention on this sector and comprehensive industrial policy will be finalized and submitted to the Punjab cabinet for approval. He said that such exhibitions are very useful for enhancing the exports.

I congratulate the organizers of such excellent exhibitions. Punjab government is providing facilities to the local as well as foreign investors and comprehensive policy is also being finalized in this regard.