Jannick Sinner stunned the world no1 and the number 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal of the Miami Open.

The Italian outlasted the defending champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 in a three-hour battle which showed the Spainiard’s still-recovering health as he struggled with cramps in the final stretch of the game.

Trappings of an instant classic were there from the very first set as Alcaraz and Sinner traded blows into the tiebreak which went Alcaraz’s way. The exhaustive opening set allowed Sinner to bite back in the second stanza, breaking the 19-year-old for a 5-4 lead before equalising the scoreboard.

It was the first set that Alcaraz dropped in 21 matches.

The 10th seed continued to use his baseline power to turn the tide on the defending champion early in the decider eventually closing out the win to stun the tennis world.

Sinner also prevented Alcaraz from becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win the sunshine double of Indian Wells and Miami Open.

To add more misery, Alcaraz will lose his world no1 ranking to Novak Djokovic once again.

Sinner, meanwhile, will now face Daniil Medvedev in the final as he looks to win his first ATP 1000 title.

Medvedev defeated Karen Khachanov 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the summit clash.