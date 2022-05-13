Miami Heat became the first team to reach the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The Jimmy Buttler-led side saw off the Philadelphia 76ers in game 6 at their home to advance 4-2.

Butler scored 32 points as Miami wrapped up a 99-90 victory behind the solid defense.

The Heat reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons with Butler leading the charge against his former side.

He did not mess around and scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control.

Butler scored 33 points in Game 3 and 40 in Game 4 and took 29 shots in Game 6.

Max Strus added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat.

With Kyle Lowry out, another abysmal night from 3-point range ensued with Miami missing 21 of 28 attempts but that still failed to matter.

Coming off a 35-point victory in Game 5, the Heat wore down a battered Sixers team.

While Butler was supplemented well, Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, and second in MVP voting, found no help at all.

He scored 20 points with 12 rebounds on 7-of-24 shooting while still wearing a mask for a right orbital fracture and awaiting surgery on torn ligaments in his right thumb.

His deputy James Harden, a three-time scoring champion who was supposed to shoulder the load for a potent postseason push went missing once again.

Barring a fantastic Game 4 at home he has been bad. Harden scored all of his 11 points in the first half where he had four turnovers and four baskets.

He missed both shots in the second half and scored his last basket at the 3:31 mark of the second quarter.

The beard still has a $47.4 million player option for 2022-23 and expressed his desire to return.

As Miami Heat reach Eastern Conference Finals they await the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series.

The defending champion Bucks lead that series 3-2 and play Game 6 at home.