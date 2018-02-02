MHOSWF provides 300,000 safe blood units to patients

Staff Reporter

Muhammadi Hematology Oncology Services and Welfare Foundation (MHOSWF) has completed 15 years to its establishment during which its six blood banks in Karachi and other parts of the country provided more than 300,000 units of safe blood and its components. Around 200,000 units of blood and components were provided in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) alone.

The President of MHOSWF, Sarwar Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Mehdi Rizvi and Executive Medical Director, Professor Dr Mohammad Usman addressing a joint press conference at the Karachi Press Club here on Thursday.

They said these blood banks are playing a vital role in providing safe blood and its part to various parts of the country, which is clearly shown from the fact that more than 30,000 units of types of blood and its components are being provided every year by these blood banks.

More than 40,000 units of safe blood and its components have been provided to the children suffering from Thalassemia in two thalassemia centres located in Karachi and Multan, Sarwar Ali said, adding, the number of our registered blood donors has gone over 7,000.