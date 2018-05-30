MH370 hunt may resume if new evidence found: Malaysian PM

Kuala Lumpur :The hunt for Flight MH370 may resume if new evidence comes to light, Malaysia’s prime minister said Wednesday, as a private search for the plane draws to a close. The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people — mostly from China — on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. US exploration firm Ocean Infinity was contracted for a three-month search for the Boeing 777 on a “no find, no fee basis”, which is set to end in the coming days after finding no sign of the wreckage. The private search came after an Australian-led hunt, which covered a vast area of the southern Indian Ocean and was the most expensive in aviation history, was suspended last year. Mahathir Mohamad, who became Malaysia’s premier for a second time after a shock election victory, indicated the government had no plans at the moment to resume the hunt. “We have come to a stage where we cannot keep searching for something we cannot find,” he told a press conference. “We understand the feelings of the relatives but we cannot allow the search to go on forever.” But he added: “If we find any new information, we may resume the search.”

