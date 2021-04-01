Mexican companies interested in the auto sector of Pakistan

Mexico’s auto parts industry will partner with Pakistani counterparts to completely understand the tremendous promise of Pakistan’s auto-vending market, which needs further international attention.

This agreement was concluded after a series of four webinars aimed at improving mutual understanding and creating a path for mutual understanding between the two countries’ industries.

Shabana Aziz, Pakistan’s Commercial Counselor in Mexico, had been working with main players in Mexico’s automotive industry and had been able to arrange meetings between Pakistani and Mexican leaders.

Mexico is the world’s seventh-largest automotive producer. A big auto parts manufacturer like VAZLO will be appealing to Pakistani auto parts manufacturers.

During the webinars, Khan said, opportunities in the forging parts and rubber parts segments were discovered in Mexico, and some companies approached auto parts manufacturers in Pakistan and started tentative inquiries.

