METRO wins OICCI women empowerment award

At an impressive ceremony organized by Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), held in Karachi, MCCPK proudly got recognized for the work done towards Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women. METRO Cash & Carry won the award for ‘Leadership & Strategy’ – Women Empowerment Award 2018.

The recognition is for the work done towards Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women. The award was judged by an independent jury who vetted the performance of the companies from different angles and awarded the best performers in overall and in five other categories.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of CEOs, HR Executives and corporate professionals from different OICCI member companies, as well as diplomats and other distinguished guests.

