METRO signs MoU with PRCS to deliver food items to flood effectees

METRO Pakistan, supported by its parent company METRO AG, has entered in to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for delivering essential food supplies worth PKR 11 million to flood affectees.

The MoU was signed by the Director Corporate Affairs Mr. Pervaiz Akhtar, representing METRO Pakistan and Dr.Adeel Nawaz, Secretary General representing PRCS, in the presence of the Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Mr. Philipp Deichmann, and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany and Representative of the German Red Cross Ms. Munazza Fatima.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Pervaiz Akhtar said, “As part of our ‘METRO Care& Share’ initiative, we feel contented to be part of relief operations after the devastating floods. The donation of food essentials will be enough for approximately 15000 people for a month.”

The food supplies will be routed through the channels of Pakistan Red Crescent Society to reach the people of the areas where it is most needed.

“We have always been at forefront of community welfare during national disasters like floods of 2010 and covid-19 pandemic and will continue to give back to the society through our CSR initiatives” He further added.

While expressing his views, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari thanked METRO for standing with the people of Pakistan in these testing times.

“The unprecedented floods have played havoc across the country, causing loss of property and life. We need joint efforts for alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable people”. He further said that this generous donation by METRO is indeed inestimable and will increase our humanitarian capacity to bring ease to the flood victims.

METRO was the first corporate enterprise from the wholesale/retail industry in Pakistan to initiateits relief supply provisions right at the beginning of the floods and in the first instance handed over food, drinks, and other edible items worth PKR 1.2 million for the flood affectees.