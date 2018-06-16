Metro project to be completed soon: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister KP Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed the concerned quarters to expedite the construction work on the mega Peshawar Metro Project in an organized manner with main focus on mitigating sufferings of the commoners.

He further directed for ensuring timely completion of the project so that traffic problem faced by the people were addressed at the earliest. He assured to address problems of the firms engaged in constructing the mega project.

He was chairing a meeting on the Peshawar Metro Project and obtained detailed briefing on the Three Reaches of the project. He was told that despite problems construction work underway speedily.

He was informed that Reach -1 of the project would be completed by July end and Reach-11 by end of August. Peshawar Metro Corridor is hundred percent complete in Reach-111 while construction of traffic lanes was underway. The Chief Minister underscored the need for providing facilities to the special people in the project.— APP