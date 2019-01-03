METRO Cash & Carry Recognized as Top Employer 2019

Staff Reporter

Karachi

METRO Pakistan has always dedicated itself to providing the very best working environment for employees through implementing progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices. Top Employers are organizations of the highest caliber that have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. They provide an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programs which create an environment that empowers and develops employees. The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions. Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1300 organizations in 115 countries. These Certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 5 million employees globally. As an independent HR certification company, the Top Employers Institute assesses participants through their global HR Best Practices Survey. In order to be certified, organizations must successfully achieve the required minimum standard as set out by the Top Employers Institute.

Share on: WhatsApp