Metro Cash, Carry and Pink Ribbon collaborate for World Cancer Day

Karachi

Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan collaborated with Pink Ribbon (Women’s Empowerment Group) in organizing “Pink Ribbon Week Marking World Cancer Day” started from 4th Feb to 11th Feb 2018 in disseminating awareness about breast cancer by placing a kiosk with donation boxes in store and dedicated class room sessions that would educate employees and customers about what is breast cancer, what is the risk, how to self-examine, medical tests and actions if you have it. These small activities were not only appreciated by the employees but customers as well as they said its very important to know what exactly breast cancer is and how it can be diagnosed as it can not only save our life but we can also save several more lives by sharing this information.—PR