METRO Cash, Carry holds training program

METRO Cash & Carry in collaboration with Star Farm Pakistan organized the graduation ceremony of the 1st Industrial Training Program 2017 at a local hotel, to distribute certificates to 50 Trainees issued by Punjab Board of Technical Education Lahore along with stipend cheque on completion of their successful Industrial Training by the honorable chief guest Martin Kobler (Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan). Industrial Training Program 2017 was funded by Punjab Skills Development Fund in collaboration with METRO Cash & Carry and Star Farm. This vocational training program is designed for the Youth of Punjab for provision of training in Meat Handling & Processing And Bakery & Pastry. The objective of this Program is to support industrial and manufacturing sectors for provision of skilled work force, increase access to jobs, create income earning opportunities and to bridge gap between industry needs and skills of youth.. The conference commenced with the welcome speech by Mr. Pervaiz Akhtar (Director Star Farm Pakistan), where he recognized and appreciated the efforts of PSDFfor entrusting Star Farm to provide the training and METRO Cash & Carry for facilitating on job training to the participants of ITP, Ambassador Kobler for gracing the occasion, Project Team and wished the trainees best of luck for future.