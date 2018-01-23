METRO Cash, Carry and Careem to facilitate customers

Karachi

METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan in a new initiative has join hands with Careem, the ride-hailing app, to make the travelling experience to METRO stores, economical and with ease. This partnership encourages customers to use Careem app when coming to and from METRO stores for shopping by using exclusive promo codes and by having dedicated pick-up points at all the locations for customer convenience.

METRO is also planning to launch exclusive deals for 100000 Careem captains so they can enjoy endless shopping sprees with their families as well.—PR