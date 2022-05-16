MET predicts heatwave to persist during this week

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department notified on Monday that most parts of the country were likely to remain in the grip of heatwave-like conditions during the next week.

However, slight relief is expected in most parts of the country from 14th (evening/night) to 17th May 2022, mainly due to dust storms/gusty winds, rain/thunderstorms at scattered places in most parts of the country in the afternoon and evening/night.

The notification also said, “the day temperatures are again likely to rise from 18th May 2022.”

