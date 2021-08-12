Met Office warns of flooding, landslides due to monsoon currents

According to MET rain and thundershowers are expected in several parts of Pakistan starting today (Thursday) due to strong monsoon currents.

Under the influence of this weather system, which is predicted to continue until Sunday, it has also warned of rain-induced landslides, flash floods, and urban flooding in the higher regions of the nation.

According to a warning issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday, hill torrents may hit Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan on Sunday and Monday.

More Rain-wind/Thundershower predicted in the country Strong #monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 12th August (Thursday) and likely to continue till 15th August (Sunday). pic.twitter.com/MC0gRQGq38 — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) August 11, 2021

Intermittent rain and thundershowers, as well as isolated heavy falls, were forecast for Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali,

From Sunday evening to August 17, thundershowers and rain are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Ziarat, Quetta,

On Saturday and Sunday, heavy rains may cause flash floods in nullahs in Shangla, Buner, Batgtaram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Narowal, according to the Met Office.

Hill torrents were also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan on Sunday and Monday due to monsoon currents.

Moreover, the PMD projected rain-induced landslides in “vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”

Moreover, the PMD projected rain-induced landslides in “vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”

All relevant authorities “are advised to remain ALERT during the forecast period,” according to the warnings.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/