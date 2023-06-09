Met office sounds alarm as Cyclone Biparjoy heading towards Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistani authorities issued a warning that a cyclone dubbed Biparjoy is moving toward the coastlines which pose a serious threat.

In the warning, the Pakistan Meteorological Department storm has reportedly changed course in recent hours.

As per the advisory, Cyclone Biparjoy slowly tracked in the north-northeast direction during the past 12 hours, and now lies near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 66.5°E at a distance of about 1,120km south of Karachi.

The latest update stated the storm is currently at 1100 km northeast of Karachi, and its centre is causing strong winds of 160 km per hour. Several environmental conditions including the sea surface temperature and, low vertical wind further amplified the cyclone.

It said Biparjoy will head toward Pakistan & Oman’s western coast and others indicating towards the Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast.

The advisory also warned of rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and squally winds are expected on the Sindh-Makran coast from June 13 night to June 14 morning.

Following the worrisome advisory, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman cautioned authorities to stay alert. PDMA Sindh and Balochistan are directed to take stock of preparations and ensure public safety for communities in coastal regions.