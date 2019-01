Met office predicts rain in upper areas

Islamabad

Meterological department Thursday predicted cold, dry weather in most areas while cloudy in upper areas and rain at various scattered areas of country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad during next 24 hours.

According to weather report, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected (during evening/night) at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Malakand divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad. Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle at few places is also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi.

Thursday’s Lowest Minimum Temperature recorded at Skardu, Kalam -09°C, Astore, Gupis, Bagrote -08°C, Hunza -07°C, Gilgit, Dir, Malamjabba -04°C, Rawalakot -03°C, Murree -02°C, Mirkhani, Drosh, Parachinar, Quetta, Kamra -01°C. Main Cities Minimum Temperatures: Islamabad 02°C, Quetta -01°C, Gilgit -04°C, Muzaffarabad 01°C, Peshawar 02°C, Chitral 01°C, Lahore 05°C, Karachi 13°C, and Hyderabad 10°C.—APP

