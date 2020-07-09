Met office predicts rain at hill tops

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochsitan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. 44°C. A westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country. Moist Monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country tonight. The Multan Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances dust raising winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded during last 24 hours as 39.7 degree centigrade and 30.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm. The sun will rise at 05:18 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow. While, the Quetta Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 25.0 degree centigrade.—APP