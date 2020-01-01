Met office predicts frosty winds to shiver Karachiites

Staff Reporter

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted further drop in minimum temperature in the economic hub in coming days due to Siberian winds.

Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has called first day of the year 2020, the coldest day of this winter so far. “The minimum temperature in Karachi has been recorded 09 degree Celsius on Wednesday,” he said.

“The winds are blowing in the city with a speed of 30-35 kilometers per hour, which have added sting and intensity to the cold weather,” he said.

These Coll frosty winds will continue for further two days, he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather report has predicted that the threshold of minimum temperature in Karachi will be further dropped between 08-10 Celsius on Thursday (tomorrow).