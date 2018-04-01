Met office predicts extreme heat during Ramazan

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, the Met office has predicted extreme weather conditions during the holy month of Ramzan. According to details, the Met office has said that the country would see record breaking heat during the months of April and May.

Met Office Director General Dr. Ghulam Rasool said that the temperature in May and June will be more than the usual while hot and dry weather is expected during Ramzan.

The extreme heat wave Sindh witnessed during March has broken the records of past many years, he said, and added less than the usual rainfall is expected for the months of April and May.

However, he said, monsoon will commence from the last week of June bringing a relief from the drought. Dr. Rasool further said that two big dams of the country – Tarbela and Mangla – have reached dead level.

The melting of snow in April and the melting of glaciers in May will bring some water to the dams. However, this water will not be enough for the consumption needs of the country, he added. Health experts have advised to increase intake of water and avoid children to roam under open sun. Prof Dr Saleem Faiz has advised to cover head prior to coming in open. He said that in case of heat stroke shift the patient to some cold place with adequate use of water and juice. Prof Saleem has also advised to avoid use of cut fruit and sub standard cold drinks.—APP