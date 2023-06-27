LAHORE – More pre-monsoon rains are likely to hit some parts of the country, per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In the fresh advisory, PMD issued a warning of rain accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers expected to hit the federal capital, some regions of Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, Kashmir, and GB.

People in some regions will face hot and humid weather during the next couple of days. As per the synoptic situation, the seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is also affecting the upper and central parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country on Tuesday. However, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in east Balochistan, south Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Tuesday, Balochistan: Zhob received 40 mm rain, Lasbella 06mm, Khuzdar 02mm, Punjab: D G Khan 30mm, Bahawalpur 27mm, Multan 14mm, Khanpur 09mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 15mm, Astore 01mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 15mm, Pattan 08mm, Mirkhani 05mm, Parachinar 03mm, Drosh 02mm and Kalam 01mm.

Tuesday’s recorded highest maximum temperature (°C): Sibbi 44, Dadu, Dalbandin, Jacobabad and Nokkundi 43.