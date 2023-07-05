LAHORE – Meteorological department has issued flood alert for River Chenab, nullahs of major rivers and hill torrents of D G Khan due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, deep trough of westerly wave persists over Northeast Afghanistan and adjoining areas. Upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country up to 7000 feet.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad along with Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore divisions during the next couple of days.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/rain is expected over rest of the Punjab along with Kalat, Naseerabad, Loralai, Quetta, Sibi & Zhob divisions.

Due to heavy rains, very high to exceptionally high level flooding is expected in River Chenab. Flood situation in Rivers Ravi and Sutlej will depend upon releases from India. High to very high level flooding is also expected in the Nullah’s of Rivers Ravi and Chenab.

Flash flooding is expected in the hill torrents of D G Khan and local nullahs of North Balochistan along with small rivers in Bannu, Kohat and D I Khan divisions from July 5 to July 9.

Medium to high level flooding is also expected in the nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi from July 5 to July 7.