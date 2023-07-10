LAHORE – River Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is in medium flood level while all other major rivers are flowing normally.

Medium to high level flooding is expected in River Ravi at Jassar. Moderate level flooding is expected in the nullahs of River Ravi during next 24-hours.

As per the synoptic situation, yesterday’s deep trough of westerly wave over northern parts of the country on Monday lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas and is moving away eastwards. Yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan has moved away northeastwards and has become insignificant for the country. Light to moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating to upper catchments of River Sutlej up to 5000 feet. Weak Seasonal low lies over North Balochistan.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather pattern, widespread wind thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at one or two places is expected over the upper catchments of River Sutlej during the next 24 hours. Scattered wind thunderstorm/ rain of light to moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi along with Islamabad and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi & Sargodha Divisions. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Lahore, DG Khan and Multan divisions along with Northeast Balochistan & Southeast Sind. Current wet spell is likely to subside further during next couple of days

Rivers catchments rainfall:

Indus: Attock received 60mm rain, Cherat 35mm, Kamra 30mm, Takht Bai 26mm, Risalpur 20mm, Islamabad 18mm, Badin 16mm, Saidu Sharif 13mm, Bannu 11mm, Parachinar 10mm, Mamad Gut 07mm, Hunza and Daggar 06mm each, Tarbela, Thatta and Ghalanai 03mm each, D I Khan, Phulra, Gupis, Gilgit, Nowshehra and Rashid Abad 01mm each, Astore, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dhok Pathan, Mianwali and Kurrum Garhi trace each.

Jhelum: Chattar Kallas and Domel 06mm each, Garhi Dopatta 05mm, Haraman, Hajira and Dhulli 01 mm each.

Ravi: Kotnaina 03mm, Narowal 01mm, Ravi Syphon and Shakar Garh trace each.

Others: Zhob 12mm.